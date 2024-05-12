Mom Turns in Man Who Allegedly Used Belt to Lasso Sexual Assault Victim

The suspect in a terrifying choking and sexual assault -- captured on camera -- is in police custody, thanks to the man's mother.

#BREAKING BRONX RAPIST ARRESTED - Kashaan Parks, 39, has been charged for the rape of an elderly woman and escorted out the 41 precinct by NYPD detectives to a waiting jail transport vehicle.



The brutal attack seen in a now viral video shows a man, who police believe is Parks,… pic.twitter.com/zPPs57kSaO — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) May 11, 2024 @FreedomNTV

NYPD arrested 39-year-old Kashaan Parks Saturday, and booked him for rape, strangulation, assault, sexual abuse, public lewdness and harassment. Police released video of the alleged crime last week, showing the suspect walk up behind the unsuspecting victim and throw a belt around her neck.

Play video content

The woman was choked unconscious, according to police, before the suspect dragged her in between 2 cars and sexually assaulted her.

Beverly Parks told the NY Post she's responsible for turning her son into the cops. She says Kashaan's wife told her Friday morning that he had choked and raped a woman ... and then Beverly convinced him to surrender.

She says, “I had my son go be accountable for his actions, no matter that he was drunk, that he was on drugs, that he was grieving. He did something wrong and he has to deal with it. Period.”

Beverly says her son found out his father died last month in Belize, and he's been spiraling since then.