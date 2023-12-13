Jonathan Majors Surveillance Video Shows Fight with Girlfriend, She Chases Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Surveillance video of the night in question surrounding the Jonathan Majors' trial has been released -- showing a scuffle between the actor and his then-girlfriend -- and a foot chase shortly thereafter.

The judge has kept a tight lid on all the evidence being presented in court over these past couple weeks, but, on Wednesday ... he popped the lid open and released it all to the media, including key footage the prosecution has been showing to the jury to prove their case.

One video, in particular, is critical ... it shows the aftermath of the alleged incident between Majors and his accuser, Grace Jabbari, after she claims he attacked her in a vehicle.

You can see Majors and Jabbari outside of an SUV ... which is stopped at a light in the middle of a relatively empty NYC street. Majors and Jabbari can be seen milling outside of the car, seemingly talking, and eventually ... Majors appears to wrap her up in his arms.

It looks like he lifts her and attempts to place her back into the vehicle, but isn't successful in doing so. Soon, he lets go and bolts away from her ... and Jabbari quickly goes after him.

The pursuit goes on for quite some time, it seems, and they go for at least a couple blocks before Majors outruns Jabbari. After he loses her, she stumbles across a group of strangers on the street ... and they start to talk, with the small crew consoling her.

Majors eventually makes his way back and passes the group, with Jabbari spotting him, and he strolls by them -- seemingly telling her to stay back and to stay away. She attempts to talk to him, but he continues on down the street ... Jabbari follows him yet again.

Eventually, the two separate ... Majors goes and stays the night at a hotel and Jabbari goes out to a nightclub.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... Majors called 911 the next morning for a suspected overdose/suicide when he found Jabbari passed out in his closet. There's video that shows him making this call as well, which he did from the lobby of his building. Once cops show up, he escorts them upstairs to his unit. The video also shows him leading them right to her, and she's completely passed out in his closet.

Eventually, we see Jabbari come down with the officers ... and she's standing upright. Photos that depict Jabbari's alleged injuries were also released as part of the evidence dump.