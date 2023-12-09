Jonathan Majors Strolls By Himself in NYC After Text Revelation in Trial

Jonathan Majors is gathering his thoughts after what you could argue was a rough week for him in court -- ending with some startling texts he once sent being read in front of the jury.

The embattled actor was spotted on a solo stroll through Manhattan Saturday, where he seemed to be on a coffee run -- as he ended up grabbing two and balanced them on his way back to wherever he was going.

Considering the eventful week, these pics are telling for many reasons -- for one, he's all by his lonesome ... this after his GF, Meagan Good, has come to every single court date of his -- including showing up the past several days during the trial -- and been right by his side.

No sign of her here though ... although, he could've been grabbing Joe for the two of them.

In any case, JM kept his little outing here stylish ... uniquely his style, that is. The dude was wearing a khaki peacoat -- which he eventually draped off his shoulders -- a white tee, black pants, shades and a matching golf cap. Like all his public appearances, he's dressed up.

Now, as for what might be on his mind ... well, a lot of things, we're sure -- including what's gonna happen to his career, regardless of what the jury ultimately decides in their verdict.

Fact is ... there's been some ugly revelations about him throughout the trial -- much of which came from Grace Jabbari's testimony about their relationship ... including claims he'd been verbally abusive to her in the past. Remember the whole Coretta Scott King thing?

Even more damning that just that, though, is what came to light Friday ... when text messages Majors had sent Jabbari back in September 2022 were read aloud in court.

They included exchanges between Majors and Jabbari, where the two of the appeared to refer to some sort of altercation in London ... with Majors writing at the time, "They will ask you questions, and as I don't think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something."

Jabbari replied, "I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I'm going to give it one more day, but I can't sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That's all: why would I tell them what really happened when it's clear I want to be with you."

That coupled with the testimony she gave about other times he'd allegedly shown aggression around her have not landed well with the public (just check Twitter/X). Because so much of all these old alleged incidents have been allowed to be aired out in court, it feels like it almost doesn't matter if he's found guilty or not -- from our POV, anyway.

Of course, we'll see what the jury has to say about it all in the end -- and more importantly, what Disney wants to do in the aftermath. They're far and away his biggest employer right now, and there's a lot of money and work on the line depending on how things shake out.

Majors' trial continues next week, and we're expecting to hear from other key witnesses -- including the car service driver, who could presumably speak on the alleged incident in his vehicle and answer once and for all ... did the guy brutalize her back there or not???