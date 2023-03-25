Jonathan Majors Arrested for Assaulting Woman in NYC, He Denies It
3/25/2023 4:05 PM PT
4:44 PM PT -- Here's what allegedly happened in the lead-up to this. Per our law enforcement sources, police were told that the alleged victim is Majors' girlfriend -- and, according to her, they got into an argument while in a taxi returning home from a bar in Brooklyn.
Our sources say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him -- trying to sneak a peek at his phone. We're told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her.
We're also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.
Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City this weekend -- and, according to police, he's being accused of putting hands on a woman ... but Jon's team is calling BS.
Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was booked Saturday morning on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. We're told cops responded to a call for service around 11 AM ET near the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
We're told the alleged victim in this case, a female, relayed to police that Majors had gotten into a dispute with her and proceeded to attack her. Their exact relationship is unknown.
Our sources tell us the alleged victim had visible injuries -- including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. As for Majors ... he was cuffed and taken to jail on the spot, as police felt there was enough evidence for probable cause. We're hearing he is currently out of custody.
Majors is a huge celeb these days -- he's been in everything from Marvel's latest 'Ant-Man' movie to Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III' flick ... and other blockbusters as well over the past couple years. The guy has gotten rave reviews for his performances, and is seen as a rising star. He was even at the Oscars a few weeks ago, and was among the many presenters.
A rep for Majors tells TMZ ... "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
Originally Published -- 4:05 PM PT