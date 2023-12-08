Jonathan Majors Texts to Accuser Read in Court, Threatened Suicide After London Incident

Jonathan Majors' text messages to his accuser, Grace Jabbari, are being read out loud in court Friday -- and, in them, he references some physical violence during a London incident that happened 6 months prior to the one for which he's standing trial.

In the September 2022 texts, Majors says, "They will ask you questions, and as I don't think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something."

Jabbari replied, "I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I'm going to give it one more day, but I can't sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That's all: why would I tell them what really happened when it's clear I want to be with you."

During her 4th day on the stand, Grace started to read the texts out loud in court, but broke down in tears ... and Assistant D.A. Kelli Galaway had to continue reading the exchange.

The messages apparently refer to an incident that happened while the couple was in London. The judge has already ruled the details of what happened are not admissible in this trial, but did allow their text messages about the incident because they seem to describe "conduct that is is inextricably interwoven with the charged acts."

Remember, Majors is on trial for an alleged NYC attack on Jabbari in March 2023 ... when the then-couple had a heated exchange in the back of a taxi, and she claims he struck her as they fought for his phone.

The September 2022 texts also include a portion where Majors threatens to take his own life. He wrote, "Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home. I need love too. Or maybe I'm such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable. I want to die."

Jabarri eventually told Majors in text she would not go to a doctor and said she understood his fear about an investigation. When he continued threatening suicide, saying, "I will probably kill myself, it's not really contemplating anymore" ... she told him she would have to "tell someone" if he continued saying such things.

While the texts were read in court, Majors reportedly had his head down ... and when they finished reading them, he glanced at the jury.