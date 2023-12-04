Jonathan Majors Arrives to Court Trial with Meagan Good for Opening Statements

Jonathan Majors is back before a judge today, where his assault trial will begin in earnest with opening statements -- and he's got his lady, Meagan Good, by his side yet again.

The actor arrived to a Manhattan courthouse early Monday morning for the first real day of his trial -- this after jury selection finished up late last week. As you can see, the guy was dressed to the nines again ... wearing a warm coat and a matching beret with shades.

Jonathan Majors arrives for opening statements at his misdemeanor assault trial pic.twitter.com/IBdNQCAHow — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) December 4, 2023 @AaronKatersky

Of course, right behind him was his girlfriend, Meagan ... who was also with him during last week's appearances -- proving she's gonna be by him through this whole ordeal, it seems.

It doesn't look like they were holding hands as they went in ... but they're clearly putting on a united front, just as they have been throughout the year as the trial's been delayed over and over. Now, we're finally gonna see what prosecutors believe they have against Majors.

Remember, he's facing misdemeanor and assault chargers for allegedly battering his ex, Grace Jabbari, who's also expected to testify in this case -- although it's unclear when she'll be called upon to take the stand.

As far as what the jury will or won't hear in terms of evidence -- well, the judge made a crucial decision last week ... namely, choosing to seal what he called "inflammatory" material that prosecutors wanted to enter in the record, which many suspect revolves around the London police report they alluded to a few months ago.

Nobody knew for sure what that report pertained to, but many suspected it had something to do with a past potential incident. In any case, the jury's not gonna hear about it all ... and ditto for the public. The judge did, however, sign off on letting the jury know about Jabbari's arrest ... even though she was never prosecuted the way JM is being now.

Majors has insisted he's innocent since the beginning, and has said he's the real victim here. He's pled not guilty -- and if convicted, he faces up to a year behind bars.