NYPD Releases Photo of Suspect in Brutal Belt Choking Attack

Police have now ID'd a suspect in the horrific attack that put a woman in the hospital after she was strangled with a belt out in public ... and they've released pictures to help find him.

NYPD shared photos taken from security cameras of the man they believe is responsible for this crime ... who seems to be wearing a similar outfit from the OG vid -- with a durag on his head looking very close to the white cloth the attacker used to cover his face.

Play video content

In the pics, the suspect wears a GAP sweater and white sweatpants. He's about 5'9", according to cops, and he had a backpack with him ... just like the assailant in the video.

As we reported ... cops say the attack occurred in The Bronx last week at approximately 3 AM. The video shows a man sneaking up on the woman before throwing a belt over her head and dragging her between two cars where police claim he sexually assaulted her.

Police responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to the hospital. She survived the terrifying ordeal. BTW, our law enforcement sources say this woman was raped.