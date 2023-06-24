Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Video Shows Man Sock Woman in the Face in NYC Subway Station

NYC Subway Station Attack Woman Flattened By Lunatic's Sucker Punch ... Caught On Video

6/24/2023 5:33 AM PT
SUBWAY SUCKER PUNCH
Cops are searching for a dangerous assailant who knocked the crap out of a woman in an NYC subway station ... and the unprovoked attack was all caught on video.

Check out the SCARY footage ... it starts rather calmly with the woman peering down at her cellphone as she's walking along the platform at Clinton-Washington Avenues Station in Brooklyn last Sunday.

The suspect then appears, heading toward her in the opposite direction ... as the two pass each other on the platform, the guy hauls off and socks the woman in the face, knocking her down.

Dazed and confused, the woman covers her injured face with her hands as a straphanger rushes to her aid from a subway idling in the station.

The woman later posted video of the assault to TikTok, showing her black eye and blaming herself for not paying attention by staring at her phone.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator dashed out of the station and is currently being sought by NYPD detectives.

Let's hope they find this lunatic.

