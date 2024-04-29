Video Shows YouTuber Anthony Vella Breaking Neck in Paraglider Crash

Play video content

A YouTuber is lucky to be alive after falling 85 feet in a paraglider crash ... which left him with several broken bones, and practically paralyzed on the ground as he called for help.

Check it out ... Anthony Vella filmed himself recently enjoying a motorized paraglide ride in Texas, when something went terribly wrong -- resulting in the internet personality plummeting to the ground. Anthony screams out in pain before calling out to Siri on his phone to call 911.

2 eyewitnesses come to Anthony's aid ... assisting him in contacting first responders as well as his wife, Leandra. Anthony -- who was going about 50 mph before his fall from the sky -- was rushed to the hospital ... where he was diagnosed with a fractured neck, back, pelvis, and a broken arm. His injuries will require surgery.

Anthony's wife thanked his followers for their love and support following his crash, encouraging them to follow along with his rehabilitation efforts.

She wrote on YouTube ... "We have felt the love and support from all of you and will never be able to articulate just how much it means to him, me, and our family. Anthony is very excited to get back to his strong and active self."

As for what caused the unexpected crash ... Anthony explained he missed a small tension knot in his paraglider during a pre-flight check, which caused the aircraft to collapse.

