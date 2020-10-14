Vulture Catches a Ride with Paragliders Above Spanish Mountains
10/14/2020 3:48 PM PT
One vulture figured out an easy way to take a quick break while up thousands of feet in the air ... and it's all thanks to a couple of paragliders.
The incredible video was shot late last month above Algodonales, Spain and while it might appear to be an incredible encounter with nature ... there's actually a method behind it. The technique is called parahawking and it's practiced by paragliding instructor Scott Mason.
Parahawking includes a trained bird of prey to guide paragliders through thermal columns in the air. Participants don't just get to be up close and personal with the animals ... but the aerial trips also last longer and feel more "bird-like."
Mason has been training birds since he was a young kid and says his goal is to bring awareness to the animals about the role they play in their ecosystems.
