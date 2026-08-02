Ariana Grande Pulls Out of London Stage Revival with Jonathan Bailey Amid Public Scrutiny

Ariana Grande isn't just stepping away from the spotlight following her "Eternal Sunshine Tour," she's hitting pause on her acting career and chance to reunite with former co-star Jonathan Bailey.

The pop superstar has officially withdrawn from the upcoming London revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park With George," where she had been set to work again with her 'Wicked' co-star at the Barbican in 2027.

Grande's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE the decision is part of a broader plan to take a break from public-facing work once she wraps up her massively successful "Eternal Sunshine Tour" and intends to "take a step back from visibility" after the tour concludes

According to the rep, Grande wants to finish the run "on a high note, both healthily and happily," before taking what her team describes as a "much-deserved break."

The statement also points to the downside of fame, saying public appearances have subjected Grande to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny." Her rep added that Ariana has loved every minute of performing for fans during the tour and is grateful for the experience, but now feels it's time to prioritize herself.

That means "Sunday in the Park With George" is officially off her calendar. The show's official account confirmed the acclaimed musical will still move forward as planned despite Grande's exit. Her role will be recast before the show opens at London's Barbican.

The revival had generated major buzz thanks to the planned reunion of Grande and Bailey following their performances in 'Wicked,' making her departure a significant shake-up for theater fans.