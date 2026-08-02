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Stella Hudgens Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?! Hot Shots

Stella Hudgens Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Are Stella Hudgens' looks over the years catching your eye?!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the actress at a Refinery29 party in Los Angeles back in 2017 (left).

And, nearly a decade later, Sexy Stella has been turning heads all summer with her voluptuous looks on full display (right)

Stella Hudgens -- The Sexy Sibling
Launch Gallery
Stella Hudgens Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We know that she's the younger sister of Vanessa, but the question here is:

Good Genes or Good Docs?!

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