Stella Hudgens Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?! Hot Shots

Are Stella Hudgens' looks over the years catching your eye?!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the actress at a Refinery29 party in Los Angeles back in 2017 (left).

And, nearly a decade later, Sexy Stella has been turning heads all summer with her voluptuous looks on full display (right)

We know that she's the younger sister of Vanessa, but the question here is: