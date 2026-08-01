Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Keke Palmer Struts The City Streets In Red-Hot Dress

Keke Palmer Struttin' The City Streets What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 7
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

Keke Palmer put up this red-hot lewk earlier this week in the Big Apple -- and while you can't touch her vibe, we made some sneaky touches of our own 😜 Can you track down the minor changes?!

The hot mama fanned herself while striking a comedic face.

Make sure those stilettos are locked in and secure 'cuz Keke's bike is ready to roll!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Keke Palmer photos!

Related articles