Keke Palmer Struts The City Streets In Red-Hot Dress
Keke Palmer Struttin' The City Streets What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Keke Palmer put up this red-hot lewk earlier this week in the Big Apple -- and while you can't touch her vibe, we made some sneaky touches of our own 😜 Can you track down the minor changes?!
The hot mama fanned herself while striking a comedic face.
Make sure those stilettos are locked in and secure 'cuz Keke's bike is ready to roll!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Keke Palmer photos!