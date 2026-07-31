'90210' Stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth's Friendship Hits a Rocky Patch

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth's decades-long friendship is all but buried right now ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us the two former '90210' stars -- who've been tied at the hip since their days on the show back in the '90s -- have seriously grown apart in recent months ... and some even feel like their bond is completely broken at this point.

A source close to the two tells TMZ ... "Jennie is not a friend to Tori. Tori introduced her to every connection she has and then she bailed on Tori and told her she was bad for her brand because of all the negative press about her."

The source added ... "Jennie doesn’t ever check on Tori when she’s in the hospital, and has always been a pretty [rude] person. The relationship has taken its course."