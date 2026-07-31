OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Reaches Plea Deal for Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend

Prosecutors have reached a plea deal with Courtney Clenney in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, TMZ has learned.

The OnlyFans model's lawyer, Frank Prieto, tells TMZ ... Courtney has reached a deal in the case accusing her of fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli.

She was facing life in prison on a murder charge.

As we reported ... Courtney killed Christian during an altercation in their Miami high-rise back in 2022 ... she claimed self-defense.

Play video content 4/3/22 Video: Video From Fatal Miami Stabbing Shows IG Model Covered In Blood TMZ.com

Before reaching the plea deal, Courtney's attorneys had been working to introduce texts between her and Christian that they say showed he had abused her on multiple occasions.

Her defense team had also been planning to present an arrest warrant issued against Christian for alleged animal cruelty.

The terms of the plea deal are yet to be disclosed.

Courtney had previously maintained she only killed Christian out of self-defense ... claims we looked into in "TMZ Investigates: Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story."

Her trial kept getting delayed ... and now it looks like there won't be a trial.