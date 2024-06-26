Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Judge Sides with Courtney Clenney Over Laptop Evidence in Murder Trial

Courtney Clenney Judge Sides W/OF Model ... Over Key Evidence in Murder Trial

The murder trial of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney will not include key evidence prosecutors obtained from her mother's iCloud ... after a Miami-Dade judge ruled in her defense team's favor.

Judge Laura Cruz announced her decision Wednesday, finding the prosecutors violated attorney-client privilege when they accessed messages between Courtney's parents and their lawyers which were on Deborah Clenney's iCloud account.

Remember, Courtney was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder over the fatal stabbing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April 2022. Her parents -- Kim and Deborah Clenney -- were later arrested and charged with allegedly accessing Obumseli's computer.

According to prosecutors, the family's messages with the attorneys involved them trying to guess the password for Obumseli's laptop.

However, those conversations will not be used in Courtney's murder trial ... as Judge Cruz ruled they were protected under attorney-client privilege.

The Clenney family's attorney saw the decision as a win for the defense, noting in a statement ... "It's a bedrock principle of privacy the state should never have breached. They entered the defense camp. All of that taints their prosecution. They targeted our clients Kim and Deborah, for no reason."

Courtney Clenney CHRISTIAN OBUMSELI

Prosecutors have not said whether they will continue to pursue the charges against Courtney's parents.

As for how all of this impacts Courtney's murder trial -- the judge said she'll have more to say during a Friday hearing.

