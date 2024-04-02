OnlyFans Killer Courtney Clenney Seen From New Angle on Body Cam, Asks 'Is He Dead'

Play video content WPLG

Courtney Clenney was in a panic and asking officers if her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was dead after she'd stabbed him ... now seen in newly-released body cam footage.

The video was just released by authorities in Miami, and it shows the moment officers arrived at their apartment in April 2022 -- only to find Clenney bloodied and freaking out ... with one officer telling her to calm down and to stay seated.

4/3/22 TMZ.com

Clenney is seen as clear as day here, and she's asking for them to check on Christian ... repeatedly wondering if he's dead or not.

As more officers and first responders arrive, Clenney had to be held back from re-entering the apartment as she attempted to check on him. She can also be heard offering an explanation of self-defense, saying she was scared for her life.

FWIW, we'd already heard a lot of this in previous body cam footage -- only now, we're getting to see Clenney from the point of view of the officer directly dealing with her.

As you know ... Clenney is now facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal stabbing -- and her parents were also recently arrested over what authorities say was them getting a hold of Christian's laptop in the aftermath of all this.