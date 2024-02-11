Courtney Clenney's Parents Say She Told Them She Feared Boyfriend Would Kill Her

She Told Us She Feared Boyfriend Would Kill Her ...

The parents of Courtney Clenney -- the OnlyFans model charged with murdering her boyfriend -- say she told them he nearly killed her a few weeks before his fatal stabbing.

We interviewed Kim and Deborah Clenney for a new 'TMZ Investigates' airing Monday at 9 PM ET/8 Central on FOX -- examining Courtney's case and their volatile relationship -- and they say she told them she feared Christian Obumseli might kill her.

Courtney's parents say their daughter told them Christian once strangled her to the point she started passing out, and a scary thought ran through her mind ... "Oh my gosh, my mom's going to have to plan my funeral."

The Clenneys say the alleged incident happened only a few weeks before Courtney stabbed Christian to death.

Courtney's parents admit she was abusive towards Christian, but they say he abused her too ... made worse by the fact he heavily outweighed her and was much bigger in physical stature and strength.

The Clenneys say that's all on display in the elevator video from the Miami apartment complex where Courtney fatally stabbed Christian.

Courtney's parents say the footage shows Christian manhandling her, easily throwing her in a headlock and being unaffected by her trying to shove him out of the elevator.

Remember ... Courtney's maintained she killed Christian in self-defense.

