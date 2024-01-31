Courtney Clenney's Parents Released from Jail, Must Surrender by March

Courtney Clenney's parents are now out of custody after being arrested on a warrant out of Florida -- but their brush with the law isn't over ... they have to turn themselves in eventually.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim and Deborah Clenney were released from jail Wednesday on bond, and they're back home in Austin now -- this after their legal team was able to step in and make a case in front of a judge.

The problem ... they're far from out of the woods in this matter -- namely, we're told they're due to surrender to authorities in Miami by or before March 1 ... as the warrant that got them hauled in in the first place is still active as of now.

When they eventually surrender ... our sources say the Clenneys will have to post another bond to be released again -- about $5,000, we're told, which shouldn't be too difficult.

Bottom line ... it sounds like they'll be able to secure their freedom as they fight the charges against them. Remember, prosecutors in Miami allege the Clenneys illegally accessed a computer that belonged to Courtney's slain boyfriend, Christian, in the aftermath of his death.

Play video content TMZ Studio

In the charging docs, law enforcement made clear they were monitoring the Clenneys and their alleged communication about this laptop -- which they say the group discussed at length.

What's wild about that is ... we interviewed the Clenneys not too long ago, and they telegraphed this exact sentiment -- telling us they knew their communications were being recorded and that law enforcement was keeping tabs on them.

We also know the Clenneys strongly feel they didn't do anything wrong here, but this whole thing will have to play out in court. As for Courtney, she's due in court herself Thursday for a hearing -- but our sources tell us she'll also be arraigned anew on these computer charges.

Play video content TMZ Studios