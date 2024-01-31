Courtney Clenney's Parents Knew Prosecutors Were Monitoring Their Texts

Play video content TMZ Studio

Courtney Clenney's parents already had a suspicion prosecutors in her daughter's murder case had their antennas up on their communications ... this before they were even charged.

Here's the deal ... TMZ actually interviewed Kim and Deborah Clenney recently for a new documentary we have airing in 2 weeks -- which does a deep dive into the case, and features never-before-seen footage/insights into CC's relationship with Christian Obumseli.

In light of Kim and Deborah's arrest this week -- with law enforcement accusing them of computer crimes for allegedly accessing Christian's laptop after he was killed -- we went through our footage and found a fascinating nugget ... namely, they knew they were being monitored!

Check out this exclusive snippet of our sit-down with them ... you can see they feel the prosecution in Courtney's case not only has it out for their daughter -- but for them as well.

As Deborah explained to us, she says law enforcement had actually been keeping tabs on their texts and conversations with Courtney -- noting, quite clearly, that she knows they're being recorded. Deborah also says she believes the prosecution would be willing to do and use anything they say to each other against them in the case ... and that came to pass.

FWIW, the Clenneys didn't acknowledge anything about the laptop to us, specifically, but they were already telegraphing the fact that they knew prosecutors allegedly had it out for them -- which makes the fact they ended up getting busted anyway all the more stunning.

Of course, we already know the Clenneys don't believe they've done anything wrong in this case -- we've been told by sources with direct knowledge that they think the computer charges are bogus ... even though the authorities are accusing them of illegally accessing something that didn't belong to them. That much was made clear in the charging docs.

The Clenneys are still currently in custody, and they're supposed to be getting arraigned today out in Texas too ... with law enforcement in Florida wanting to extradite them ASAP.

We've been told attorneys for Courtney will attempt to bond them out of jail -- but the whole thing is pretty fluid at this point. It's unclear if/when everything is going down, but we're keeping a watchful eye over the proceedings as they unfold.

Anyway, more will be revealed in the coming days -- and when our doc hits the airwaves on Feb. 12 ... we'll have more answers by then as well. The documentary is called 'Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story' ... and it airs in 2 weeks on FOX at 9/8c.

