OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Had Security at Front Door as BF Was Killed, Lawsuit Says

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney had security guards right outside her front door while she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death, but security did nothing about it ... so say the lawyers for the BF's estate.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, security at the luxury apartment building in Miami was notified about a fight going down inside the couple's unit on April 3, 2022 -- the same day Christian was killed.

Play video content 4/3/22 TMZ.com

Attorneys repping Christian Obumseli's estate say guards knocked on their front door and even heard yelling coming from inside, but they just stood outside for 12 minutes and didn't do anything to break it up ... despite what they say was a long history of past disturbances and complaints from neighbors.

The estate claims by the time Courtney opened the door, security saw her and her dogs covered in blood with Christian lying unconscious on the floor.

Play video content 4/2/22

The estate insists the building and its security were well aware of Courtney and Christian's explosive relationship, saying the building got its first complaint about a domestic dispute between them back on move-in day in January -- months before the fatal incident -- and claim the building got flooded with complaints over time.

According to the docs, Courtney even notified the building's general manager in late March that she had been recently diagnosed with "a severe borderline personality disorder."

The estate lawyers are saying the building should have known at that point that she was "extremely volatile and aggressive," adding that if they'd intervened sooner, Obumseli could have survived.