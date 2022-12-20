OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Emotional Reaction to BF's Death on Video

Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend, couldn't believe it when police told her Christian Obumseli was dead ... new video shows.

Clenney was sitting in a Miami Police Department interrogation chamber when cops delivered the news that Christian did not survive the brutal stabbing ... and it appears to hit her like a ton of bricks.

In new video, obtained by Law & Crime, Clenney is talking to herself as she sobs and says, "God, Christian, be OK," while waiting to be interviewed by police. When interrogators finally arrive, Clenney asks how Christian is doing and she's told he's being monitored at a hospital.

Clenney appears to perk up at the news and asks if Christian is going to need surgery, but is told it's too early to know.

But, a few hours later, after leaving and returning to the interrogation room in a different outfit, Clenney is told point-blank Christian is dead ... and her reaction is emotional.

Clenney sighs, clutches her chest and puts a hand to her mouth ... seemingly in disbelief. She asks police if Christian is really dead, and says, "This is not real right?"

CC asks for a hug then declines when offered one ... and she tries to convince herself Christian is still alive, her voice breaking as she tries to process the news ... before it eventually sets in that Christian is gone.