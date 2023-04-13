OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Sued by Slain Boyfriend's Family

Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of murdering Christian Obusmeli, is being dragged to court by her slain boyfriend's family ... they want her to pay for his funeral.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Christian's estate is suing Courtney and others for negligence related to his brutal stabbing death.

In the docs, the estate says it racked up a ton of expenses for Christian's medical care and funeral arrangements ... and they want Courtney to help foot the bill.

What's more, the estate is demanding damages from Courtney to cover past and future mental pain and suffering for Christian's family ... plus past and future loss of his future support and services to his fam.

Remember ... Courtney is charged with second-degree murder for Christian's April 2022 stabbing death.

She was arrested 4 months after the fatal incident, and while she admits stabbing him ... she claims it was done in self-defense.

Play video content 4/3/22 TMZ.com

All along, Christian's family has believed Courtney killed him in cold blood ... and the family has previously told us they hope she's convicted and sentenced to life in prison.