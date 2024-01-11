OnlyFans Murder Defendant Courtney Clenney on Video Attacking Boyfriend

Play video content TMZ.com

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was in an explosive, physical argument with her boyfriend less than 2 months before she stabbed him to death, and TMZ has the never-before-seen video.

Courtney and Christian Obumseli were at an OnlyFans content trip in Aspen back in February 2022, when she went ballistic after she got wind Christian was flirting with other women on the trip.

You hear her go off on him and then she begins hitting and pushing him. It was enough of a scene that other models stopped in their tracks to watch.

The video, which was just unsealed by prosecutors, is part of the murder case against Courtney. She stabbed him in their Miami apartment on April 3, 2022, and prosecutors plan to use the Aspen video to show she was volatile and violent.

Courtney is claiming self-defense ... she says Christian was violent toward her and the day he died she was afraid he would kill her.

Courtney told cops she threw the knife at Christian in self-defense, but the Medical Examiner testified at her bond hearing it would have been almost impossible for someone who is not an expert knife thrower to throw and knife that plunged into someone's body.

The defense begs to differ, and has produced a video of a pig carcass where someone throws a knife at it and it does indeed stick.

