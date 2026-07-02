Courtney Clenney's BF Wanted For Animal Cruelty Before She Allegedly Killed Him

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's legal team says Christian Obumseli -- Courtney's boyfriend who she allegedly killed during a violent confrontation in 2022 -- isn't the harmless victim prosecutors portray him as ... they say he had an arrest warrant for animal cruelty when he died.

Courtney's lawyers submitted a new filing, obtained by TMZ, this week in which they note prosecutors may wish to present evidence claiming Christian was peaceful, and not the aggressor in the confrontation they say led to his death.

In anticipation of this, Courtney's lawyers are asking the court to allow them to present counterevidence in the form of an arrest warrant for animal cruelty issued by law enforcement in Texas against Christian.

According to police ... officers were called to an Austin apartment complex in November 2020 after they say property managers called and told them there was a dead dog in one of the apartments.

Officers say they were told by staff at the apartment, Christian had likely vacated the apartment to skip paying back rent, so they entered the residence and found the dog.

Cops claim they found the body locked inside a kennel ... and there was food and feces next to the animal, but no water. Authorities later determined the dog had likely been dead for 5-7 days.

Police claim they later spoke to Christian ... they say he told them he thought the dog, Halo, was sleeping before he left for 24 hours. The report states Christian seemed "visibly upset" while speaking to officers.

A warrant was issued for Christian's arrest on the misdemeanor charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Courtney has maintained she only killed Christian out of self-defense ... claims we looked into in "TMZ Investigates: Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story."