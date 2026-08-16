Lindsay Clancy's Parents Launch $2 Million GoFundMe Amid Trial

Lindsay Clancy's parents are asking for financial support as they continue standing by their daughter during her ongoing criminal case in Massachusetts, TMZ has learned.

Mike and Paula Musgrove have launched the Musgrove Family Fund, a GoFundMe campaign with a $2 million goal. The fundraiser is intended to help the couple recover from the financial strain they've experienced while supporting Lindsay throughout her legal proceedings.

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirms to TMZ, saying the fundraiser has been verified and in connected to Clancy.

As we previously reported, Clancy is currently on trial in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her three young children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan -- as prosecutors allege she killed them with exercise bands inside the family's Duxbury, MA home.

According to the fundraiser, Mike and Paula have remained by Lindsay's side for more than three years. They relocated from Connecticut to Massachusetts so they could stay close to their daughter and attend court proceedings.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty, and her defense has raised questions about her mental state at the time ... with her attorney claiming she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and lacked the support she needed. Prosecutors have presented their own account of the events, and the case remains before the court.

Paula is retired, per the fundraiser, while Mike works as a photographer. The family says the couple have used significant portions of their savings to cover travel, lodging, living expenses and other costs associated with supporting Lindsay.

The fundraiser emphasizes that donors are not being asked to take a position on Lindsay's criminal case. Instead, the appeal focuses on the financial burden her parents say they've faced while continuing to support their daughter.

Mike and Paula are listed as the beneficiaries and direct recipients of the fundraiser. The campaign says Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, is aware of the effort and that her parents will control the funds and determine how they are used.

The fundraiser's stated goal is to help Mike and Paula rebuild the financial stability they've sacrificed while putting their own lives on hold during the case.

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As Lindsay's emotional trial continues, her parents say their commitment to their daughter remains unchanged. The campaign is seeking $2 million in donations to help the couple move forward financially after years of expenses associated with the case.