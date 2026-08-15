Selena Gomez's Attorney Calls Fraud Accusations 'Meritless'

Selena Gomez's lawyer says the claims against his client are total BS ... and they're ready to fight it out in court.

Matthew Rosengart released a statement after two companies filed a lawsuit against Selena, her mother, Mandy Teefey, and their former business partner, Daniella Pierson, claiming they misrepresented the strength of their mental health company, Wondermind, to investors.

He tells TMZ ... allegations against Selena engaged in any fraud or other wrongdoing are "completely meritless, both factually and legally." PEOPLE was the first to report Rosengart's statement.

Rosengart promises to vigorously defend his client from the allegations ... and adds he's already working on a motion to dismiss the "baseless claims."

As we reported ... Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC are suing the three women over Wondermind Global -- claiming they made false representations about the infrastructure, leadership and resources necessary for the company to launch into a profitable platform.

Despite appearing in multiple interviews about the company, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC say Selena was barely involved with the actual operations ... and they allege Daniella stretched the truth about her success in the business world.

The companies claim "for three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.” They say they only learned of the company's issues because of an article published by The Cut -- which also alleged Mandy had substance abuse issues.