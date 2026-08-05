'Wizards of Waverly Place' Actor Slams Revival For Not Bringing Other OGs Back

One "Wizards of Waverly Place" star is ripping the reboot ... he thinks if producers had performed a "presto chango" on the cast, the whole show might've been better off.

David DeLuise -- who played Selena Gomez's character's father in the hit Disney show back in the day -- blasted the show's direction in a merciless Instagram post ... claiming that if they'd brought all the OG wizards back for the revival, then it might not have ended so soon.

"Missed opportunity," he ended his comment on the Disney Wizards Series Instagram ... with more than 2,000 people liking his response.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" ran for three seasons -- a total of 35 episodes ... though the third season was an abbreviated 4-episode finale released Tuesday night.

Many of the original cast members -- including Jennifer Stone who played Harper Finkle, and Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback -- came back for the series.

DeLuise had a much larger role during the OG 'Wizards' ... racking up 106 credits for the TV series and appearing in two 'WoWP' movies as well.

It seems he was hoping to perform one final trick with the rest of the cast ... but that was simply not in the cards.