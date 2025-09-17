'Camp Rock 3' Cast Announced, Without Demi Lovato

Drum roll, please ... the "Camp Rock 3" cast has officially been revealed, and the Jonas Brothers are front and center on the announcement!

However, one super important person -- Demi Lovato -- didn't make the cast ... though she will serve as an executive producer alongside Nick, Kevin and Joe. But, there's plenty of time left to make a cameo!

Fans have been sitting on the edges of their seats over the new 'Camp Rock' film and will certainly be thrilled to see Joe, Nick and Kevin reprise their roles as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray, respectively. Plus, Maria Canals-Barrera -- who fans will also recognize from "Wizards of Waverly Place" -- will come back as Connie, the mother of Demi's character, Mitchie Torres.

Joe & Nick Jonas onset of Camp Rock 3 at Barnet Marine Park in Vancouver. 📸: telpage on IG pic.twitter.com/deY9iowbX6 @Jonas_DailyNews

And to make matters sweeter, Disney confirmed the movie began filming this week in Vancouver. Many fans were already clued in on this one -- photos of the boys on set were shared online just the other day.

According to a press release, "Camp Rock 3" sees the legendary Connect 3 lose their opening act for their reunion tour, which sends them back to Camp Rock to "discover the next big thing." Viewers will see friendships tested as campers compete for the life-changing gig, and can expect "unexpected alliances, revelations and romances." Sounds juicy!