Demi Lovato Says Jonas Brothers Stage Reunion Was 'Healing for Us'

Demi Lovato didn’t just mend millennial hearts with her Jonas Brothers reunion -- she gave her own soul a makeover, calling it a full-circle moment!

The singer spilled the tea about the epic MetLife Stadium moment Sunday on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, revealing Joe Jonas casually hit her up a week before to ask her to perform their classic song, "This Is Me" ... telling her she’d been a huge part of his journey -- and the feeling was mutual.

Demi also said that "This Is Me" holds a special place for her -- adding the song from the 2008 Disney smash hit "Camp Rock" was her first big hit.

But, she was so nervous performing it over the weekend, she barely got to soak it in and was too focused on getting the words right!

Still, Demi said she and the bros have been through it all, so it was a total healing journey for them to reflect on how far they've come since their early days in the biz.