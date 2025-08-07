Selena Gomez Says Meeting Taylor Swift Was Best Thing About Dating Jonas Brothers

Play video content Therapuss with Jake Shane

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have plenty of thanks to give to their respective exes, Joe and Nick Jonas ... 'cause Sel says finding a best friend in Tay was the best part about dating the famous bros!

The "Calm Down" hitmaker recalled their meeting during her appearance on "Therapuss with Jake Shane" and said she and Taylor immediately hit it off when they met through Joe and Nick ... and then "bonded" over their splits.

Check out the clip ... she gushes over their friendship, noting ... "She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet."

And she confirms there's no bad blood between the foursome, saying ... "We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute." Talk about a 'Love Story!'

As you know, Joe and the "Cruel Summer" singer dated from July to October of 2008, while Selena and Nick were linked on and off between 2008 and 2010.

Fans are well aware Taylor and Selena are each other's ride-or-dies ... and Tay even celebrated Sel's 33rd birthday in July and was among the first to congratulate her when she announced her engagement to Benny Blanco last December.