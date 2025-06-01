Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Photographed at Dinner in NYC

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez went out to celebrate in the Big Apple Saturday night — enjoying a fancy dinner for two at a Manhattan restaurant after TS' big victory buying back her music library.

The A-list celebs were photographed together at a table in Monkey Bar, an iconic NYC watering hole/restaurant with an expensive menu of steak, caviar, shellfish and handmade pastas.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spotted at dinner in NYC. pic.twitter.com/1wUq6LhWcg — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2025 @PopBase

Check out the snapshot, which was posted to X ... Taylor is seated across from Selena in a booth, and the two are engrossed in conversation. Taylor is especially animated with a look of shock on her face, while Selena stares directly at her.

It's not clear what the longtime friends are chatting about ... but one thing's for sure ... Taylor must have been in a great mood after her huge win last week when she bought back the rights to her entire music catalog from a financial firm.

Remember, it took Taylor two decades to get her music back after Scooter Braun purchased her original masters in 2019 from Big Machine Label Group without Taylor's consent.

A year later, Scooter sold the catalog to Shamrock Capital, which recently sold the music library back to Taylor.