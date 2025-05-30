Taylor Swift Enjoys NYC Night Out With Dakota Johnson & Their Brothers

Taylor Swift’s keeping things low-key with Travis Kelce, so don’t expect any double dates from her anytime soon -- but she's doing the sibling double date with Dakota Johnson ... and it's just as good!

The superstar was escaping the Florida heat and chilling in NYC with her brother, Austin Swift -- and the duo hit up the upscale eatery Via Carota with pal Dakota and her brother, Jesse Johnson, Thursday night.

Taylor was serving looks in a strapless midi-dress, while Dakota went for some black leather as she sashayed solo in and out of the restaurant to awaiting fans.

It’s a change of pace for Taylor, who was just spotted on a rare date night with Travis in West Palm Beach, FL -- after keeping things low-key since Trav's Super Bowl LIX loss back in Feb, sparking some split rumors.

But no drama here ... they've just been spending plenty of chill time in Florida, where the athlete's got his $20 million mansion in Boca Raton.