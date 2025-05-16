Donald Trump Says Taylor Swift's No Longer 'Hot' Since He Said He Hated Her

Donald Trump's the commander-in-chief and the ultimate authority on smokin' hotness, apparently ... 'cause he claims after he said he hated Taylor Swift she suddenly got a lot less attractive!

The President of the United States took to Truth Social to share his unfiltered thoughts on the biggest pop star in the world -- sharing a short post that read, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," she's no longer "HOT?""

The president didn't elaborate ... but, the message is clear -- Taylor Swift didn't support President Trump, and now he thinks she's U-G-L-Y ugly.

Remember ... after T-Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in September 2024, Trump took to his social media platform to write "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" -- which, as you can imagine, pissed off a whole lotta Swifites.

It signaled a big shift in Trump's preferences ... about a year after Trump allegedly raved about her good looks in an interview with biographer Ramin Setoodeh.

Citing a November 2023 interview, Setoodeh claims Trump said, "I think she’s beautiful -- very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually -- unusually beautiful!"

From five whole 'beautifuls' to not hot at all ... like we said -- a massive change in opinion from the president.

He also shaded her when the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House last month ... pointing out he was at the Super Bowl right from the beginning -- and, it went a whole lot better for him than for her.