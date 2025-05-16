Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Cracks Joke About Taylor Swift Guitar At Patrick Mahomes Charity Event

Travis Kelce No Teardrops Over This T. Swift Guitar ... I Already Have It!!!

Published | Updated
travis kelce and taylor swift getty 1
Getty Composite

Travis Kelce missed out on the chance to snag an autographed Taylor Swift guitar on Thursday ... but he's "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about it -- 'cause he already owns one!!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit Las Vegas to support his bestie/quarterback Patrick Mahomes' charity event auction ... and at one point in the evening, an instrument signed by his pop superstar girlfriend was up for grabs.

35-year-old Kelce -- who went stag to the festivities -- initially stood up to express his interest in bidding on the item ... but it quickly hit him that there was no need.

"I just realized I have that already," Kelce said ... resulting in an outburst in laughter from the crowd -- including Mahomes' wife/Swift's pal, Brittany.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

In a video of the funny moment, it sounded like the six-string asking price had already surpassed $10,000 ... so it's good Kelce's brain kicked into gear at the perfect time.

It would've been fine, though ... as the whole shindig raised money for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation -- so the kids are the real winners.

Justin-Bieber-INLINE-PROMO-HULU

Kelce and Swift have kept things interestingly lowkey lately ... only popping out in Philadelphia over the weekend.

We take it Kelce's lady would have no problem scribbling her Hancock on a few things to make up for it if he had a bit of FOMO.