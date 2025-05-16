Travis Kelce Cracks Joke About Taylor Swift Guitar At Patrick Mahomes Charity Event

Travis Kelce missed out on the chance to snag an autographed Taylor Swift guitar on Thursday ... but he's "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about it -- 'cause he already owns one!!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit Las Vegas to support his bestie/quarterback Patrick Mahomes' charity event auction ... and at one point in the evening, an instrument signed by his pop superstar girlfriend was up for grabs.

Taylor donated an autographed guitar to auction off tonight ❤️



“I just realized I have that already” - Travis 😭 pic.twitter.com/032MSSC0GX — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) May 16, 2025 @TayvisHaze

35-year-old Kelce -- who went stag to the festivities -- initially stood up to express his interest in bidding on the item ... but it quickly hit him that there was no need.

"I just realized I have that already," Kelce said ... resulting in an outburst in laughter from the crowd -- including Mahomes' wife/Swift's pal, Brittany.

In a video of the funny moment, it sounded like the six-string asking price had already surpassed $10,000 ... so it's good Kelce's brain kicked into gear at the perfect time.

It would've been fine, though ... as the whole shindig raised money for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation -- so the kids are the real winners.

Kelce and Swift have kept things interestingly lowkey lately ... only popping out in Philadelphia over the weekend.