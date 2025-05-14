Travis Kelce Says Chiefs Will Open NFL Season In Brazil, And He's Not Happy

Play video content New Heights

The NFL schedule drops in full later today ... but Travis Kelce already gave us a big hint about where the Kansas City Chiefs will open the season -- and he's heated, literally and figuratively!

Trav and his brother Jason Kelce were discussing a rumor ... that the Chiefs would make the 5k-plus mile trip down to São Paulo, Brazil, to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. With the podcast dropping on release day, Kelce at least confirmed the location.

"This isn't out until Wednesday," Kelce explained ... "Yeah, we're definitely playing in Brazil."

"I'll be there, not to do a podcast. I'll be playing football in the f***ing heat," Travis said.

The average temperature in São Paulo for that time of the year is around 80 degrees ... and Kelce said he was prepared to ask the equipment department for "a couple of jerseys, maybe three pairs of pants."

"There's just something about getting close to the equator, I don't want to put on a football uniform doing that," Kelce said. "I've been in Jacksonville in September, and that's f***ing miserable."

"If it's hot and humid and kind of what I'm expecting, I'm gonna be miserable. But we're gonna find a way to get a win."

His big brother didn't help ease his concerns about playing in Brazil, pointing out that the field conditions had previously been an issue.

"The field was atrocious last year," Jason said. "It was noticeably bad; they were slipping all over the place. It was a bad field. Just letting you know, wear your seven studs."

For now, it's all still a rumor. But, if anyone on the Chiefs was going to get a sneak peek at the sched ahead of time, it'd be Kelce.