Donna Kelce Opens Up On Jason And Travis' College Dating Lives, 'I Didn't Know Much!'

Donna Kelce could have a future in celebrity gossip ... 'cause she just spilled the beans on Jason and Travis' dating lives in college -- all while embarrassing them in the process!!

The 72-year-old mother of the two NFL superstars chopped it up with her boys on the Mother's Day edition of "New Heights" ... and at one point in the convo, Jason asked his mom if she disliked any girlfriends they had over the years.

Donna wasted no time in her answer ... lowkey shading her eldest son by saying, "Jason, you didn't really bring a lot of ladies home."

She then tried to do some damage control ... adding, "You dated, but I didn't know any of them."

Donna then turned her attention to Travis ... claiming she met "one or two" of his romantic interests back in the day, but that the two mainly kept her out of the loop of their love lives while at the University of Cincinnati.

"I knew nothing of anybody you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy," she told her sons. "Did you have any time at all to date? I don't know."

The former Philadelphia Eagle said he had "plenty of time to date," but that he "had zero game and I looked like an overweight oompa loompa -- that's why I didn't have any girlfriends. I just sucked at talking to women."

Everything happens for a reason, and the two are now doing quite well for themselves in the love department. Jason has been married to his wife, Kylie, for seven years after the two met on Tinder ... and of course, TK is currently dating one of the world's most famous women, Taylor Swift.