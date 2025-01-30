New Video Shows Taylor Swift Gushing After AFCCG, 'Not A Real-Life Situation'

The NFL just released some more video of the aftermath of the Chiefs' big win Sunday ... and, you can see Taylor Swift was absolutely floored her boyfriend was heading back to the Super Bowl.

The footage -- put out by NFL Films on Wednesday -- shows the pop superstar, Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce all on the field in the minutes after Kansas City beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

The trio are talking about a key block Travis made for Patrick Mahomes ... when, suddenly, Taylor turns, and urges her man to bask in the moment.

"Look at this," she says as confetti falls. "Look at this. This is not a real-life situation."

She later can be heard telling Travis, "This is so crazy. I cannot believe this is really happening. I'm in shock ... This is so cool."

Taylor, of course, has shared a few similar moments with Travis before ... it was, after all, just one year ago that he and the Chiefs won not only the AFC Championship, but also a Super Bowl.

📹| “I love you so much. I’m so proud of you... Look what you did, look what you did!” 🥹

pic.twitter.com/YI7ZsygSgs — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 29, 2025 @swifferupdates

You can tell, though, Taylor was still stunned by the situation ... as another video showed her telling Travis on the Arrowhead Stadium turf, "I'm so proud of you, I can't stand it."