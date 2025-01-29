Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Listens To 'New Heights' Podcast, 'Every Week!'

Play video content New Heights

Taylor Swift is a 92%er ... 'cause Travis Kelce says his pop superstar girlfriend tunes into his podcast every week -- and she actually likes it!!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the reveal on Wednesday's "New Heights" episode alongside his brother, Jason ... when he said Tay is a big supporter of his time on the mic.

"She listens every week," Travis said ... after an intern on the show stated Swift gave him a glowing review of their product when they crossed paths.

"She was very complimentary of the show," the intern said. "She gave us some creative compliments."

Considering Swift is known for being a visionary, the intern naturally flexed his muscles a bit over her approval ... saying he's going to be "obnoxious" about her co-sign moving forward.

"Let me be very clear. You can’t tell me s*** for the rest of my f***ing life."

Play video content New Heights

Anyone who has listened to the pod knows it can be quite football-heavy... with the brothers spending a lot of time breaking down the Xs and Os of the NFL season.

But it might not be all too surprising, as Travis has admitted in the past Swift is so into his career, she's drawn up some plays for the Chiefs.

The Swifties have since joined the 92%ers -- what the Kelces call their loyal fans -- in hopes of getting little nuggets of info on Traylor ... but little did they know, their fav is among them.