Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Split, Ending On/Off Romance
Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko We've Split!!!
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s on/off relationship carousel has come to a screeching halt -- they’ve split, TMZ has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ the pair officially split last week -- though it’s still unclear if they’re on good terms ... or even speaking right now.
It seems like an abrupt split -- just 5 days ago, Brooks posted a flirtatious TikTok where she cheekily scolded Gleb for shamelessly checking her out in a dress she knew would catch his eye.
It also looks like Brooks hasn’t had time to update her TikTok since the split -- she still has two videos with Gleb pinned to the top of her profile.
The uncoupling comes after an on-and-off relationship throughout last year’s 'DWTS' filming, with the couple officially confirming their romance to us once the show wrapped.
They also shot down engagement rumors at the time -- and with this split, it’s probably a good thing they weren’t planning to tie the knot. With all the back-and-forth, it really seemed like just a passionate fling while it lasted!