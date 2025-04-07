Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Split, Ending On/Off Romance

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s on/off relationship carousel has come to a screeching halt -- they’ve split, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ the pair officially split last week -- though it’s still unclear if they’re on good terms ... or even speaking right now.

It seems like an abrupt split -- just 5 days ago, Brooks posted a flirtatious TikTok where she cheekily scolded Gleb for shamelessly checking her out in a dress she knew would catch his eye.

It also looks like Brooks hasn’t had time to update her TikTok since the split -- she still has two videos with Gleb pinned to the top of her profile.

The uncoupling comes after an on-and-off relationship throughout last year’s 'DWTS' filming, with the couple officially confirming their romance to us once the show wrapped.