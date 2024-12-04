Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Confirm Romance, Deny Engagement

Play video content TMZ.com

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader are setting the record straight on their relationship ... confirming they have taken their connection off the dance floor.

We caught up with the "Dancing with the Stars" partners outside South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills Tuesday night, where the Gleb and Brooks made it clear they're so much more than a showmance.

As Gleb put it ... he and Brooks "are together" after being on and off throughout filming 'DWTS' -- declaring their connection is "real."

However, Gleb and Brooks haven't taken their relationship to the next level ... despite the sparkler that popped up on the Sports Illustrated model's ring finger.

For the record, the ring in question is not an engagement ring, with Brooks telling us she "turned an old ring into a new ring." In fact, she called the diamond her "divorce ring."

The model was previously married to businessman Billy Haire, who she divorced in 2022 after 4 years of marriage.

While Brooks appears to have fully moved on with Gleb, she seemed hesitant to talk about their future ... dancing around possible Christmas plans with the ballroom pro.

Watch the video ... when asked point-blank if she was in it for the long haul with Gleb, Brooks made a face and instead praised her beau as a "great" guy.