'DWTS' Star Brooks Nader Tells Cops She's Afraid of Alleged Trespasser

Scary moment at home for Brooks Nader ... the Sports Illustrated cover model claims someone tried to gain entry into her home ... and now police are involved.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Brooks called police to her Bel Air rental home last week after she claims she experienced a possible trespassing attempt.

Our sources tell us Brooks told police two men and a woman showed up at the gate to her property and were denied entry, but one of them made it past the gate and onto her property.

Sounds like Brooks got spooked because we're told she called the cops and told them she was afraid for her safety after losing sight of the alleged intruder.

Our sources say Brooks asked police to step up patrols in her area ... and we're told cops are following through with her request and doing extra patrols near her rental home.

Brooks is featured on this season of "Dancing With The Stars" and her relationship with her 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko has been getting a lot of attention.