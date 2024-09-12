Gleb Savchenko Not Romantically Interested In 'DWTS' Partner Brooks Nader

Gleb Savchenko is pumping the brakes on steamy romance rumors about his "Dancing With The Stars" partner Brooks Nader ... telling TMZ they're just friends.

The longtime dance pro tells TMZ ... while Brooks is cool and fun, he’s not into her romantically, and he’s not focused on dating anyone right now.

In case you didn't know, every season, 'DWTS' loves to play up his flirty nature, so this really isn't anything new.

The rumors first kicked off when the duo was announced as show partners for season 33. They were caught later that day in NYC hugging and getting close.

Play video content

There was also a super flirty 8-second TikTok video in which Brooks was seen perched on his lap, which had everyone talking ... but despite the buzz, they're laser-focused on nailing this 'DWTS' season -- with Gleb eyeing the Mirrorball Trophy he’s yet to snag.

There were reports in July claiming Brooks was dating NFL superstar Tom Brady after they were reportedly seen hitting it off at Michael Rubin's famous White Party -- however, our TB12 sources say it wasn't true and they hadn't gone on any dates.