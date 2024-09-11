Dwight Howard Says Ric Flair Talked Him Out Of Wrestling Career

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dwight Howard hasn't fully committed to retirement from the NBA, but there is one sport we'll never see him in again -- as he tells TMZ Sports his wrestling dreams are over ... and it's all thanks to Ric Flair!!

We caught up with the former Lakers center out in L.A. this week ... and as he gets ready to enter into the world of tangos and waltzes on this season of "Dancing With The Stars" -- we just had to ask how his WWE aspirations were going.

You'll recall, back in 2022, he actually tried out for the org. ... and one of the promos he cut went so viral -- many expected him to enter the biz when his hooping career officially finishes.

But Howard told us he no longer wants to enter the squared circle full time -- explaining The Nature Boy told him it just wasn't a good idea for his body.

"I was talking to Ric Flair," Howard said. "He said I don't know if my knees is good for wrestling."

It's a big bummer for sports fans -- considering the potential for his storylines in the WWE were endless -- but Howard supporters will get to see him on the television soon on 'DWTS.'

And, he ensured his knees were good enough to compete there for this year's Mirrorball Trophy.

"My knees feel good, it's just wrestling," he said. "Your talking about picking up 300-pound dudes and all that stuff. Nobody wants to do that for their whole life!"

Howard sounds very excited for his moment on 'DWTS' ... and he's taking his training seriously -- as he's working out like a madman to get in tip-top shape for the season.

We also asked Howard if he has any interest in stepping into the commentary booth -- this after Tom Brady made his debut in broadcasting last Sunday.

While he doesn't want to get into commentating ... he gave insight into a potentially interesting career path.

"I want to do comedy," he said.