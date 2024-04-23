Dwight Howard Vows To Help Taiwan ... After Earthquakes Hit Country

Dwight Howard is vowing to help Taiwan after the country was hit with a major earthquake earlier this month -- and dozens of smaller tremors since -- with the hoops star promising to return to the island.

The former NBA superstar, who signed with Taiwan's Taoquan Leopards in 2022, made a video message on Monday expressing concern for the Taiwanese people.

"I know a lot of people are still shaken up by just being in an earthquake," Howard said.

Play video content Above The Rim with DH 12

"Just want to give my thoughts and my prayers to all the families in Taiwan that were affected."

FYI, the 7.4 quake reportedly killed at least 14 people, and injured over a thousand, earlier this month.

Howard, 38, says he plans to return and start a relief fund for those suffering from the devastating natural disaster.

"I gotta come back. I would love to come back to Taiwan very soon to help do a relief project for all the fans there. Bring the smiles and everyone to Taiwan just to kinda get your mind shifted."

Howard -- who averaged over 23 points per game with the Leopards -- instantly became a fan favorite in Taiwan ... and was named an All-Star in the T1 League, All-Star MVP, All-Defensive First Team, and the Most Valuable Import that season.