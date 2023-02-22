Dwight Howard Ejected After Wild Skirmish ... In Taiwan League Game

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was ejected from a Taiwan basketball league game over the weekend ... after members from both teams got into a wild skirmish on the court.

It all went down on Sunday ... when Howard's Taoyuan Leopards were playing the Taiwan Beer HeroBears.

As Howard's teammate, Chen Hsiao-Jung, was looking to get separation from HeroBears guard Chiang Yu-an ... he elbowed him in the face -- sparking a big fight.

You can see in broadcast footage of the game, the guys immediately went after each other ... and a flurry of punches ensued. Then, all hell broke loose -- with players from both sides inserting themselves into the mayhem.

At one point, an assistant coach ran onto the court and threw multiple punches at Hsiao-Jung -- before the referees restrained him.

The fracas -- which started near midcourt -- spilled over to the other side of the court, and multiple people ended up on the ground as more punches were thrown near the sideline.

Cameras didn't catch Howard too involved in the melee -- he actually appeared to be playing peacemaker -- but he was eventually ejected nonetheless.