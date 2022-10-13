Dwight Howard Reveals He Had Sex In His Superman Cape Multiple Times

Dwight Howard says his iconic Superman cape from the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was used to score in more ways than one -- he says he's worn it during sex!!

The hilarious convo went down on a new episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" ... when the Problem Child's girlfriend/co-host Julia Rose bluntly asked Howard if he ever threw on the look for a bit of intimacy.

Howard was caught off guard by the question, but laughed it off and nodded ... which was more than enough to confirm the deed.

"He did!!" Paul laughed. "Dwight Howard had sex in the cape!"

But it wasn't just a one-time thing -- Howard admitted to wearing his cape while getting it on multiple times following the contest.

"Oh my God!" Rose yelled. "I love it!"

All good things come to an end, however -- the cape has officially been retired since the 36-year-old placed it in a plaque.

"Every time I look at it, it's like a gold medal. Ahhh!"