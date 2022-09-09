Tyler Cameron Shares Hilarious Football Pregame Sex Story, 'I Couldn't Throw!'

Tyler Cameron has a bit of advice for all you horny athletes out there -- wait until AFTER a game to get freaky ... 'cause your legs will be absolutely shot!!

The Bachelor Nation star and former college football QB for Wake Forest shared the hilarious anecdote this week, saying he had been hanging out with a girl from Tinder before a game against Utah State ... and they decided to hook up with kickoff just hours away.

As it turns out, Mick in "Rocky" was right ... 'cause as Tyler puts it, "I remember going out to warm up before the game, I had zero legs."

Cameron -- who was a backup at the time -- says not only was he in awful condition, he almost had to go into the game!!

"All of a sudden, we're getting our asses kicked at Utah State. They said, 'Tyler, warm up. You're about to go in.'"

Cameron says his legs were wobbling like crazy as he warmed up on the sidelines ... but luckily, the action on the field switched back in WF's favor for a bit, so he was in the clear.