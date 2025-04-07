'The White Lotus' Cast Reunites to Watch Shocking Season Finale

"The White Lotus" cast reunited one last time ahead of what was an absolutely jaw-dropping season finale.

Ten cast members came together at the Four Seasons Westlake Village hotel in California Sunday night to watch the final episode of Season 3 and share their reactions.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs and more participated in a Q&A session ... sharing stories about their experiences filming in Thailand, breaking down the approaches to their characters, and getting emotional as the show comes to an end.

A few of the actors notably not in attendance ... Parker Posey, Walton Goggins and Michelle Monaghan.

The whole squad came looking sharp in slick suits and fancy dresses ... with Jason Isaacs hilariously rocking a Duke Blue Devils T-shirt under his suit. Fans will remember the harrowing scene -- now a viral meme -- where Isaacs' character holds a gun to his head while wearing a Duke shirt ... something the university isn't too happy about.

We won't reveal who gets killed off ... but the cast was all smiles as Schwarzenegger used his long reach to take a selfie of the whole crew grinning from ear to ear.

