Lukas Gage Praises New 'White Lotus' Cast, Throws Shade at Estranged Husband

Lukas Gage is digging the new cast from his HBO series ... and seemingly taking a dig at his estranged husband, Chris Appleton, too.

We got the "White Lotus" star Friday afternoon at the DOGPOUND in West Hollywood and our photog asked him about the hit franchise's new faces.

Lukas says he's especially stoked about Leslie Bibb and Parker Posey, who he says is about as close to a Jennifer Coolidge type as possible.

Of course, there's no replacing Jennifer -- she was the fan favorite for the first two seasons but her character won't be back for a third -- but Lukas says Parker is a great addition nonetheless and he tells us why the show doesn't need Harry Styles' star power.

Other 'Lotus' castings include Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Lukas looks pretty fit ... a classic case of post-breakup hotness.

TMZ broke the story ... Lukas is going through a divorce with his estranged husband, celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton, after a whirlwind marriage.

Lukas is already jumping back in the dating pool ... with a new Hinge profile.

We asked him why he went with Hinge over Raya, and he tells us he's looking for the "real ones" as opposed to influencers or celebs.